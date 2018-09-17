ORONO, Minn. — Family and friends have identified the man whose body was recovered from Lake Minnetonka over the weekend as a husband and father of four.
Searchers found the body of 40-year-old Erick Barbieri-Astorga Sunday after his empty boat was found circling near Big Island late Saturday.
The Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek says the boater's body was found about 150 yards from the north shore of the island, where the water is about 25 feet deep.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
MnDOT looks to add MnPass lanes to alleviate congestion on I-494
The public is asked to weigh in on plans to add a carpool lane and identify other improvements they'd like to see to make traffic on I-494 flow better through an online survey up for a month.
West Metro
Bystander trained for crises rallies others to save child in quarry
One of several swimmers directed into the water by a well prepared bystander went into the water and came out with the little girl.
National
Schimel wants truth about Kavanaugh allegations quickly
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says the nation deserves the truth about sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Local
Pedal-friendly Minneapolis ushers in new era of dockless bikes Tuesday
St. Paul, Edina, Golden Valley opted for a different system, company.
Local
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka was that of father of 4
Family and friends have identified the man whose body was recovered from Lake Minnetonka over the weekend as a husband and father of four.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.