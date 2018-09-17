GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A body has been recovered from the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
Little information was available Monday on the person found downstream of Phantom Ranch.
Grand Canyon spokeswoman Perri Spreiser says the body was recovered Friday and taken to a medical examiner's office for positive identification.
The body could be that of a man reporting missing from a river trip earlier this month.
Spreiser says the Grand Canyon has no other recent reports of missing river rafters.
