ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A man whose body was recovered from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud was a military veteran who had been discharged from a hospital emergency room and later seen walking into the water, his wife and authorities said.

Police said witnesses told them they saw 49-year-old Shannon Shaw of Waite Park walk into the river about 4:30 p.m. Monday and start to swim across. They lost sight of him when he was about halfway.

The Star Tribune reported that authorities on Wednesday said Shaw had been discharged from a hospital emergency room just before he walked into the river. Investigators were still trying to determine why he went into the water but, according to the newspaper, his wife Kristi said he had been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and had not been able to get help.

Shaw's wife said his PTSD stemmed from his time in the U.S. Army when he was in the military police in Germany in the 1990s, according to the newspaper.

A hospital spokeswoman told the paper that she could not disclose what treatment Shaw received during his evaluation at the emergency room.

Authorities searched the river by boat and with a drone Monday night, and a dive team was on scene. On Tuesday, they brought in a specialist who used side scan sonar and located Shaw's body Tuesday night.