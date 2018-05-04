MEXICO CITY — Authorities in southern Mexico have found a body they believe is that of a Polish cyclist, as well as a bicycle and a shoe belonging to a missing German man.

The body and personal articles were found at the bottom of a 600-foot (200-meter) drop off the side of a rural highway in the southern state of Chiapas.

Assistant state prosecutor Arturo Lievano said late Thursday that DNA tests are planned to confirm the identity of the body.

Arturo Lievano said late Thursday that clothing and other articles indicate it's that of Krzysztof Chmielewski.

Lievano said his injuries indicate the cause of death was an accident.

"The body does not have any wounds that would have been caused intentionally," Lievano said. "There is a wound on the palm of the right hand from warding off a fall. The cause of death was head trauma."

The victim had been dead for almost a week when the body was found April 26.

He said the search continues for the body of a German identified as Holger Franz Hagenbusch. The two were apparently biking together on the narrow road.

Hagenbusch had biked across a number of countries. Lievano said the German's bike did not show signs of any collision with another vehicle.