BABBITT, Minn. — Authorities say no foul play is suspected in the death of a Grand Rapids woman who had been missing since early January.
The body of 30-year-old Tawhna Pringle was found Tuesday in Lake County during a search organized by family and friends.
The body was discovered about 2 miles from where her truck had been found stuck in the snow southeast of Babbitt in February, about a month after she had been last seen.
Authorities suspect she died from exposure to extreme cold.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Worthington entrepreneur with a Ph.D. from the U chosen as new regent
Simonson, of Worthington, said freezing or lowering tuition is a priority.
Local
Ex-mayor Chris Coleman to lead Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity
The former St. Paul mayor will replace Susan Haigh as president and CEO starting June 2.
Celebrities
'Dayton's Monkey' will go on public display at Science Museum
The skeletal remains discovered during remodeling will be put on display in the museum's lobby.
Local
Man who allegedly stole monkey from Dayton's tells his tale
Tom Netka, now deceased, told the tale of a monkey he supposedly took from Dayton's in the 1960s. The remains of a monkey were discovered this week during the building's renovation.
Local
Twin Cities United Way CEO to retire as fundraising lags
Sarah Caruso has been president and CEO for nine years, leading the agency to record revenues in 2014. But fundraising has fallen sharply in recent years.