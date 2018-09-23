Rescuers found a body in Peltier Lake in Lino Lakes late Saturday night after responding to a report of a boater in distress.
The search began at 6:40 p.m., after a report that the driver and sole occupant of a boat was seen falling in the water, Anoka County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Wayne Heath said in a news release.
Witnesses said the boat was seen circling in the lake without anyone aboard, according to KSTP-TV.
Crews recovered the boat and continued to search until they found the dead boater underwater at 11 p.m., Heath said.
The identity of the boater was not released, pending notification of family members.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Lino Lakes Police Department are investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Valleyfair closes early; Shakopee police respond to park after large number of fights
No injuries were reported, according to authorities, and three people were cited for minor offenses
East Metro
Body found in Lino Lakes lake hours after call of a boater in distress
Rescuers found a body in Peltier Lake in Lino Lakes late Saturday night after responding to a report of a boater in distress. The…
Local
Sheriff said he couldn't ignore flaws in Jacob Wetterling case
Don Gudmundson stunned the state with a blunt critique of the 27-year child abduction investigation and its perplexing blunders.
St. Paul
Minnesota school districts grapple with discipline disparities
Action taken by state will shine light on schools' corrective strategies
East Metro
Hugo hoping to find new purpose for old schoolhouse
Ideas sought for giving long-vacant building in Hugo a new purpose.