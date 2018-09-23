Rescuers found a body in Peltier Lake in Lino Lakes late Saturday night after responding to a report of a boater in distress.

The search began at 6:40 p.m., after a report that the driver and sole occupant of a boat was seen falling in the water, Anoka County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Wayne Heath said in a news release.

Witnesses said the boat was seen circling in the lake without anyone aboard, according to KSTP-TV.

Crews recovered the boat and continued to search until they found the dead boater underwater at 11 p.m., Heath said.

The identity of the boater was not released, pending notification of family members.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Lino Lakes Police Department are investigating.