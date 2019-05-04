BERLIN — German police say the body of a 25-year-old American tourist who went missing last month has been found in the Bavarian Alps.
Garmisch-Partenkirchen police said in a statement that investigators didn't find evidence to indicate another person was involved in the man's death.
The statement says his body was found Saturday in a stream below the Kuhflucht waterfalls near the municipality of Farchant.
German media have identified the missing man as Bradley Horn and said he disappeared on April 28 after checking out of a hotel to go on a hiking tour nearby.
