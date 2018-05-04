ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — Authorities say the body of a Minnesota man who was missing for four days after fleeing police was found submerged in a shallow river.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Michael Henry, of Richmond, was pulled over Saturday by a St. Joseph police officer for an equipment violation. He fled on foot and could not be located by officers.

Police say Henry's body was found by a deputy Thursday afternoon in the Watab River, west of St. Joseph. Authorities say the river is no more than 2 feet deep and 12 feet wide at that location.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.