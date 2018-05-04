ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — Authorities say the body of a Minnesota man who was missing for four days after fleeing police was found submerged in a shallow river.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Michael Henry, of Richmond, was pulled over Saturday by a St. Joseph police officer for an equipment violation. He fled on foot and could not be located by officers.
Police say Henry's body was found by a deputy Thursday afternoon in the Watab River, west of St. Joseph. Authorities say the river is no more than 2 feet deep and 12 feet wide at that location.
An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.