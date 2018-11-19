The body of a Minnesota man who disappeared after going camping in Utah last week has been recovered. Crews are still searching for his girlfriend.

Benjamin S. Magalis, 24, of Goodhue, was found in Strawberry Reservoir, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. The reservoir is a popular fishing area about 30 miles east of Provo.

"It appears the victim may have drowned while canoeing near Chicken Creek West," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "The State Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death and will determine the official cause of death."

Magalis had reportedly gone camping with Chenoa L. Plank, 26, earlier in the week. The two worked at a local ski resort, the Sheriff's Office said.

Wasatch County search and rescue crews found Plank's dog, Hazel, and rescued her.

Plank has not been found. Her father told 911 dispatchers Thursday night that his daughter had left the Sunday before and had not returned. The couple was supposed to return home on Tuesday, he said.

Deputies located Plank's car near the reservoir but noticed that a canoe she was supposed to have taken with her wasn't nearby.

The search and rescue team later found the empty canoe on a small island in the reservoir.

The Facebook post asked for help locating a gray life jacket. Finding it "could potentially change our search area in a significant way," the post said.