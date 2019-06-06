CROOKSTON, Minn. — Authorities say they've recovered the body of a girl from a car submerged in the Red Lake River in Crookston.
The car was spotted floating in the river Wednesday afternoon before it sank. The Crookston Fire Department put a boat in the river and Polk County sheriff's deputies located the car using a drone.
KFGO reports divers with the Grand Forks County Water Rescue Unit recovered the girl's body, which was taken to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner's Office in Grand Forks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Wisconsin officials worry farmers may turn to risky lenders
Wisconsin agriculture officials are concerned that farmers might be tempted by quick access loans and credit cards as many take on more debt this year.
Local
Johnson Controls accused of failing to report pollution
A Wisconsin company failed to report the release of hazardous materials at a property in Marinette that resulted in some residents unknowingly drinking contaminated water for years, the state Department of Natural Resources said.
Local
C Line rapid bus launches today between Mpls. and Brooklyn Center
Metro Transit's first electric buses will link Mpls., Brooklyn Center.
Minneapolis
'It's about the kids': Longest-serving principal in Minneapolis schools retires
Ray Aponte has been a principal in the Minneapolis Public Schools for 25 years.
National
Was losing Amazon HQ bid good for Minnesota's fiscal health?
In a bid to lure Amazon's second headquarters to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota pledged to give the company a bustling business community, lots of smart workers and a great quality of life for them.