QUETZALTENANGO, Guatemala — A doctor performing an autopsy on an English tourist found dead in Guatemala says in preliminary findings that the woman's body shows signs of trauma.
Miguel Angel Samayoa says that there were apparently "blows to the body" of 23-year-old Catherine Shaw. But he says there are no apparent bullet or stab wounds.
Samayoa says he expects to conclude the autopsy later Tuesday.
Shaw hailed from Witney, England. She disappeared Thursday in the town of San Juan La Laguna, on the shores of the popular tourist destination Lake Atitlan.
Police announced Monday that her body had been found in the brush at a mountain overlook in a state of decomposition.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Consumer Reports calls to ground Boeing model
The Latest on Ethiopian Airlines crash (all times local):
World
Firebomb sparks unrest at sensitive Jerusalem holy site
Israeli police closed the entrances to Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site after Palestinian suspects threw a firebomb at a police station on Tuesday. The rare move drew angry reactions across the Muslim world.
World
UN warns thousands trapped in Yemen's northern flashpoint
A U.N. humanitarian agency warned Tuesday that thousands of Yemeni civilians caught in fierce clashes between warring factions are trapped in an embattled northern governorate, an area that has become another flashpoint in the country's bitter civil war.
Nation
More Boeings grounded amid global probe into Ethiopia crash
Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday joined a rapidly growing number of countries grounding or closing airspace to a new Boeing plane involved in the Ethiopian Airlines disaster, as a global team of investigators began looking for parallels with a similar crash just five months ago.
World
The Latest: EU warns against military action in Venezuela
The Latest on the political and economic crisis in Venezuela (all times local):