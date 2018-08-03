SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Authorities say a 55-year-old man was found dead after a fire in a home in Sheboygan County.
The fire happened early Friday in the town of Sheboygan Falls. Fire officials arrived to find a home burning.
The man was found dead inside as the fire was being put out.
The cause of the fire and the cause of the man's death are still being investigated.
