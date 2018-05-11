HARRISBURG, Pa. — The body of a 3-year-old girl who had been missing since a boating accident in Pennsylvania that killed her mother and injured her father has been recovered.
Officials say Madelyn Binkley's body was recovered on Thursday. She was in a boat with her mother, Mary Bredbenner, and her father, Cody Binkley, when it capsized Monday night in the Susquehanna (suhs-kwuh-HAN'-uh) River off Harrisburg.
Bredbenner's body was recovered on Tuesday. A coroner ruled her death an accidental drowning on Thursday.
The father was treated at a hospital for hypothermia. The body of a family dog also was pulled from the river.
Authorities haven't determined what caused the boat to capsize.
