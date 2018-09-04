MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. — The body of a second person killed in a weekend collision of two recreational boats on the Colorado River was found Tuesday and the search continued for two others still missing, authorities said.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Kingman, Arizona, said the body of 50-year-old Brian Grabowski of Tulare, California, was found Tuesday, a day after the body of 51-year-old Christine Lewis of Visalia, California, was found in the river along the California-Arizona border.

They were among more than a dozen people ejected from two boats in the crash Saturday night. Both boats sank, and passing boaters pulled crash victims from the water.

Nine people were injured.

One boat carried 10 people and the other vessel had six aboard in a well-traveled stretch of the river, the sheriff's office said.

None of the boaters were wearing life jackets, which aren't required but are recommended by authorities, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Shuster said.

The crash occurred between two popular marinas and near California's Moabi Regional Park.

The search included helicopters and divers.