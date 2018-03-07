COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the cause of death of a teen-aged girl whose body was pulled from a Georgia river last weekend.
WSB-TV reports that a fisherman found the body Saturday in the Yellow River, which flows through suburbs east of Atlanta.
Pat Campbell Jr. says he initially thought the body was a mannequin caught on some branches, but then took a closer look and called 911.
The body is thought to be a girl between the ages of 12 and 17, and Newton County Sheriff's Deputy Latavia Washington says her department is looking into missing person reports with area agencies.
