CINCINNATI — Police in Ohio say a body reported near a park turned out to be a sex doll.
Authorities say Hamilton County engineers called Colerain police Thursday afternoon when they spotted what they thought was a body near Richardson Forest Preserve. Police say the figure was wrapped in a garbage bag and had been abandoned on a hillside.
Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney says officers pulled the figure out of the bag and discovered it was a life-size female sex doll. Authorities say the doll looked lifelike from a distance.
