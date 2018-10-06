ATHENS, Greece — Greece's coast guard says it has identified the badly decomposed remains of a person found on an island shore as a 67-year-old man who was reported missing in a storm that struck a week ago.
The man and his 58-year-old wife went missing Sept. 30 on the island of Evia, off central Greece, when their car was found abandoned during torrential rain. The body was found Friday on a rocky shore 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) away from the car.
The coast guard says the search for the woman continues.
A third missing person, a 27-year-old man, was found exhausted but OK on Monday.
The rare storm hit areas in central and southern Greece hard, causing severe flooding in places.
