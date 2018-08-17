BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Authorities say no foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in a creek at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Bloomington police officers responded to the scene about 8:30 a.m. Thursday and found the body.
An autopsy is being conducted to identify the person and the cause of death.
