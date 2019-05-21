OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police say a body has been recovered from a vehicle submerged in Lake Winnebago.
Police say they were notified Monday that there was damage to the railing at the Bowen Street fishing dock, indicating a vehicle may have plunged into the lake.
Oshkosh Fire Department divers did an initial search, but didn't find anything. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department divers were called, did a search with sonar and found the vehicle and the body.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy.
