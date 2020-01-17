SHAKOPEE, Minn. — State authorities are leading an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in a highway median in Shakopee.
A passerby called 911 Thursday about 3 p.m. after spotting the body in the median of Highway 169.
Police and State Patrol troopers arrived at the scene and soon requested help from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
There was a car crash near the same location about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday but it has not been determined whether the two incidents are related, according to the BCA.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is doing an autopsy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Body found in highway median in Shakopee
State authorities are leading an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in a highway median in Shakopee.
National
Trump campaign tries robust outreach to expand his appeal
Selfies on a "Women for Trump" bus tour through Iowa. Volunteer training at a "Black Voices for Trump" organizing session in Philadelphia. A vice presidential headliner at a "Latinos for Trump" event in Florida.
National
Organizers appeal ban on arms at upcoming Virginia gun rally
A gun-rights group has filed an emergency appeal of a judge's ruling upholding the Virginia governor's ban on firearms at a pro-gun rally that's expected to draw thousands of gun activists to the state Capitol on Monday.
Politics
New Minnesota primary system creates record of voter's party preference
Early voting begins Friday, and some voters are wary of their party preference being recorded and provided to the chairs of each major political party. The law doesn't restrict what the parties can do with that information.
National
Joe Biden boosts Super Tuesday case with Sewell endorsement
Joe Biden has secured a weighty Deep South endorsement for his presidential campaign, with Alabama's lone Democratic House member on Friday announcing her support for…