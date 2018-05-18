FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Police are working to learn the identity of a body found in some woods in Forest Lake.

Authorities say a man searching for morel mushrooms found the body Thursday behind the CenturyLink building. Police Capt. Greg Weiss says officers are not looking for any suspects in the death. Weiss says he can't comment on whether the discovery is linked to a 55-year-old Forest lake man missing since April 23.