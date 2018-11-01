WILLMAR, Minn. — Authorities are working to identify a body found in a central Minnesota field.
Kandiyohi sheriff's deputies responded to the field near Willmar Wednesday about 3 p.m. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
