MILWAUKEE — Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a burned body found in a car belonging to a Milwaukee teacher who has been missing for days.
Family members say Kathleen Ryan was last seen about noon Saturday in the Milwaukee suburb of St. Francis. Ryan, a teacher at St. Augustine school in Milwaukee, was planning to travel to Illinois to visit family, her son Zack Ryan posted on Facebook.
Authorities found Ryan's burned car about 10 p.m. Saturday in the Lake County, Illinois township of Warren. The body found inside has not yet been identified.
Ryan previously taught at Stillwater Area High School in Minnesota.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Body found in car belonging to missing Milwaukee teacher
Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a burned body found in a car belonging to a Milwaukee teacher who has been missing for days.
Local
Beltrami County deputies investigate human remains discovery
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of some human remains west of Bemidji.
Minneapolis
Mpls. police ID man arrested after school bus driver shot
The driver of a school bus with one student aboard was shot in an apparent road-rage incident Tuesday afternoon on an interstate just south of downtown Minneapolis, authorities said.
Local
That was only Round 1: More snow coming toniight, lasting until Thursday
MnDOT warned drivers and walkers that icy spots persist as the metro area gets 4 to 6 inches of snow by Wednesday night.
Minneapolis
Reunited with dog, frostbite victim says: 'This is who I gave up my feet for'
Jay Mitchell says about his reunion with his best friend, Hero: "[He's] all I have in the world right now."