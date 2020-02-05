OSHKOSH, Wis. — Police in Oshkosh are investigating the death of a person found in a burned storage unit.
Authorities say firefighters responded to the burning storage units about 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The body was discovered in one of the units and police are working to make identification.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Wisconsin confirms 1st case of new virus from China
A Wisconsin resident who returned from a trip to China last week has been sickened with a new virus that originated there, becoming the first confirmed case in the state and the 12th in the U.S., health officials said Wednesday.
Duluth
One dead in Superior house fire
The cause of the Tuesday night fire is under investigation.
Minneapolis
Hennepin Healthcare picks new leader
New CEO Jennifer DeCubellis is praised for her passion and skill in crafting human services solutions.
Local
Man pleads guilty in bus shelter crash; judge reviewing plea
An 83-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday for crashing his van into a Minneapolis bus shelter last July, injuring five people, but the judge has not decided whether to accept his plea.
Duluth
Duluth rakes in record $12.4M in tourism revenue
Though growth is slowing down, the industry remains a strong driver of the city's economy.