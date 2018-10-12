A man’s body was found Friday morning in a creek in Brooklyn Park.
Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies and police officers from Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center responded to a report of the body in the creek at Brookdale Park, near Shari Ann Lane, at 10 a.m.
At this point, no foul play is suspected, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. An investigation is underway.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s name and official cause of death.
STAFF REPORT
