SMYRNA, Ga. — Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler at the major league home of the Atlanta Braves belongs to a Minnesota man who was doing contract work at the stadium.

Cobb County police on Wednesday identified him as 48-year-old Todd Keeling of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Authorities say Keeling had worked an overnight shift for a beverage vendor. A co-worker found his body inside the beer cooler at SunTrust Park before Tuesday's Braves-Cincinnati Reds game.

Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O'Hara says an autopsy was planned Wednesday to help determine how he died.

U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesman Michael D'Aquino tells The Associated Press that the agency is investigating the death.

The Braves declined to comment.

SunTrust Park is northwest of Atlanta, near Smyrna.