PHOENIX — Authorities say a body found in Arizona has been identified as that of a missing 19-year-old Phoenix woman and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Maricopa County sheriff's officials say Kiera Lanae Bergman was last seen alive at her home on Aug. 4.
Her body was found Monday in Buckeye near State Route 85. Authorities didn't immediately say how she may have died.
Bergman's ex-boyfriend was questioned last month about her disappearance when police found other people's identification in his vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of identity theft.
Phoenix police have taken over the investigation involving the death of Bergman and say no arrests have been made.
