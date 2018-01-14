HONOLULU — Hawaii officials say a body was discovered near a runway at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
The runway was closed Saturday as authorities investigated. It reopened several hours later and Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said the incident didn't lead to any delays.
No further details were available.
