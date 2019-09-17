HERMANN, Mo. — Authorities in rural eastern Missouri are investigating the deaths of a 4-year-old boy and the 37-year-old family friend the child was with.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the child was reported missing Monday night from the town of Belle, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. The child had reportedly been with a man described as a family friend since Sunday morning.
The patrol says the man's vehicle was found in rural Gasconade County at 11:30 p.m. Monday. The bodies of the man and the child were found nearby.
Names have not been released. Police have not disclosed any additional information.
Autopsies are planned.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Saving pets: Program lends hand to low-income animal owners
Of all the animals peering sadly through the cage bars of shelters across the country, 25% of them once had an owner who gave them up for one reason or another, according to national statistics.
National
Federal plan to end state mileage standards draws criticism
The Trump administration is poised to revoke California's authority to set auto mileage standards, asserting that only the federal government has the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy.
Variety
California store paying $1.2M to settle sex-assault claims
A Northern California store as agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle claims that a supervisor sexually assaulted employees in a walk-in freezer.
National
Sackler money complicates donation policies for museums
Ask the CEO and president of the Metropolitan Museum of Art whether he's accepting money from the Sacklers, the billionaire dynasty notorious for its ties to the drug company Purdue Pharma, and the answer is somewhat complicated.
Nation
Imelda could bring heavy rainfall, flooding to Houston area
Tropical Storm Imelda is threatening to dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of rain in parts of Southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana over the next few days.