KATHMANDU, Nepal — Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two Indian climbers who died on Mount Kanchenjunga this past week and flew them to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.
The bodies of Biplab Baidya and Kuntal Kanrar were first carried by rescuers from the highest camp to a lower camp and then picked up by a helicopter on Sunday. Helicopters can reach only up to the lower camps on the high Himalayan peaks.
Baidya had scaled Kanchenjung, the world's third-tallest peak, while Kanrar was on the way up but fell sick and died.
It is believed they were suffering from high altitude sickness and frostbite, but autopsies will be conducted at a hospital in Kathmandu where the bodies are being kept.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Jobs, corruption top issues as Malawi votes for president
Corruption and the need for economic growth are the main campaign issues as Malawi goes to the polls Tuesday for a presidential election that pits the incumbent against his own vice president as well as the country's main opposition party.
World
Bodies of Indian climbers brought back from mountain
Rescuers have recovered the bodies of two Indian climbers who died on Mount Kanchenjunga this past week and flew them to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.
World
Indians vote in final phase of grueling national election
Indians voted Sunday in the seventh and final phase of a grueling national election that lasted more than five weeks, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party seeks to govern for another five years.
World
Sudan's military council resumes talks with protesters
Sudan's ruling military council is meeting with protesters on Sunday to discuss the country's political transition after talks were halted for three days while roads were cleared outside the main sit-in in the capital, Khartoum.
World
For Iranians, economic crisis looms larger than US tensions
Across Iran's capital, the talk always seems to come back to how things may get worse.