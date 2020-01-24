BIGFORK, Minn. — The bodies of a 92-year-old man and his 62-year-old daughter were found in a Bigfork home after a fire and possible explosion, Itasca County sheriff's officials said Friday.
Authorities said they got a call Thursday morning about a structure fire that happened after a loud bang in the Turtle Lake area. Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a fully engulfed structure, with downed power lines and debris scattered around the property.
Authorities said they were told that Roy Earl Halverson lived alone at the home, but his daughter was recently visiting. Halverson and his daughter, Christie Lee Kurtz of Milaca, were both found dead. Autopsies are pending.
