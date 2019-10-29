DEER PARK, Texas — Authorities say they have discovered the bodies of three children and one adult at a suburban Houston home.
Police say the bodies were found Tuesday morning in Deer Park, which is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Houston.
Cause of death for the four people was not immediately known. Names and ages of the children and adult found in the home were not immediately released by police.
A Deer Park police spokesman didn't immediately return a call or email seeking additional information.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Home & Garden
Hearing set for Alabama fan who poisoned Auburn oaks
The University of Alabama fan who admitted poisoning Auburn University's famed oak trees is due in court for a hearing on whether he should be jailed for not paying restitution.
National
Texan gets 3 years over fake PAC funding in 2016 election
A Texas man must serve three years in federal prison for creating fake political action committees in 2016 supporting Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders that raised more than $500,000.
Nation
Prosecutor: Texas man shot and beheaded roommate
A prosecutor says a North Texas man shot and killed then beheaded his roommate and fatally shot the roommate's 17-year-old girlfriend as she tried to flee.
Music
Concert promoters turn away from facial recognition tech
Concert promoters in the U.S. are stepping back from plans to scan festivalgoers with facial recognition technology, after musicians and others gave it some serious side-eye.
Business
Frustration mounts as California is hit with more blackouts
Frustration and anger mounted across Northern California as the state's biggest utility began another round of fire-prevention blackouts Tuesday that could leave millions of people without electricity, some for five days or longer.