VINLAND, Wis. — Authorities have recovered the bodies of two Neenah women missing after a boat crash on Lake Winnebago.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the 20- and 26-year-old women were among four people on a boat that collided Saturday night with another boat with two occupants.
Divers recovered their bodies Sunday. Authorities didn't immediately release their names.
Another person on the boat with the two Neenah woman remained in serious condition at a hospital Sunday. A dog on that boat also was killed.
No one else was seriously injured.
