A week ago, Bobby Wilson was struggling to make it around the bases in 96-degree heat in Chicago. He left a game against the Cubs because of heat illness and needed IV fluids to help with his recovery.

The interview session that followed was the longest he’s had as a Twin. Such is the life of the backup catcher, or back up to the backup, considering he was at Class AAA Rochester to start the season.

Wilson on Saturday earned more attention by driving in three runs - including a the go-ahead runs with a double in the sixth inning, as the Twins rallied to beat Baltimore 5-4 at Target Field.

Max Kepler homered for the second consecutive game. Righthander Kyle Gibson went seven innings for his third win of the season. And the Twins have now won three straight games.

Gibson and the Twins fell behind 3-0 in the first inning on an RBI groundout by Manny Machado and a two-run home run by Chris Davis on a pitch off the plate.

The Twins tied the game in the fifth. Kepler led off with an home run to center, Wilson drove in Robbie Grossman with a single and Jake Cave scored from third on a wild pitch by Orioles starter Kevin Gausman.

Twins left fielder Robbie Grossman scored from second on a Jake Cave single in the fifth inning.

Then the Twins loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, but Grossman and Cave each hit into a force play at the plate. That brought up Wilson, who doubled to left, scoring two runs.

Gibson, 3-6, gave up three runs on four hits and four walks with nine strikeouts. Trevor Hildenberger pitched a scoreless eighth. Fernando Rodney gave up a run in the ninth but still earned his 19th save.