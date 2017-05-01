– Bob Odenkirk sighs deeply as he settles into a couch inside a massive sound stage at Albuquerque Studios. The star of AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” the quirky prequel to landmark drama “Breaking Bad,” has spent the morning filming a sequence where his character, con man turned attorney Jimmy McGill, confronts painful memories from his youth.

The scene’s intensity and McGill’s bitterness appear to weigh on Odenkirk. Although he maintains his typically pleasant and warm demeanor, a trace of melancholy creeps across his face.

“Jimmy is mutating and changing,” he said. “There are parts of this guy that are shutting down. The lesser angels of his nature are coming to the surface. It’s a shame to have to say goodbye to him.”

Since its premiere in 2015, the dark comedy-flavored “Better Call Saul” has aimed to establish an identity separate from but still in the same universe as “Breaking Bad,” which revolved around criminal mastermind Walter White (Bryan Cranston). At “Saul’s” center is McGill, whose hangdog likability and good intentions are often derailed by a flexible moral compass.

But in the third season, the series is edging closer to its ultimate conclusion — the merger of “Saul” with “Breaking Bad,” complete with McGill’s evolution into the title character, Saul Goodman, White’s shady, wisecracking lawyer.

“There are new elements to Jimmy that are more like Saul, and that will be a thrill for the audience,” Odenkirk said. “But for me, this is sad. I can remember thinking, ‘Let’s hurry up and get to Saul. The audience can’t wait, it’s taking too long.’ But now I’m saying, ‘No! Don’t turn him to Saul. I like Jimmy.’ ”

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill - Better Call Saul _ Season 3, Episode 4 - Photo Credit: Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

‘The story of a tragedy’

Odenkirk’s anxiety over McGill’s transformation is echoed by “Better Call Saul” executive producers Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

“With every season, we’re seeing Jimmy McGill becoming more and more like Saul Goodman, and this season there’s more overlap with ‘Breaking Bad’ than ever before,” Gilligan said.

“The further along we get, it’s apparent that we’re telling the story of a tragedy,” he added. “It’s tragic that Jimmy has to turn into Saul because we like Jimmy much more than Saul.”

The endgame for “Better Call Saul” is parallel to its predecessor, which followed White, a meek high school chemistry teacher stricken with cancer, as he gradually morphed into a deadly drug kingpin known as Heisenberg.

Gilligan famously dubbed that trajectory “turning Mr. Chips into Scarface.” The course of “Better Call Saul” is depicting how the mild-mannered McGill can change into someone capable of entering into a deadly alliance with White.

“This is the puzzle we started out with,” Gould said. “How does good-hearted Jimmy McGill become Saul Goodman, who is ready to recommend murder for money?”

Although this season has lighter moments that showcase Odenkirk’s comedic prowess — he is a former “Saturday Night Live” scribe and co-creator of the acclaimed 1995-98 sketch comedy series “Mr. Show” — the show is considerably darker.

That tone is significantly fueled by the resurrection of one of “Breaking Bad’s” most notorious, and popular, characters: vicious drug lord Gustavo Fring. Played with a soft-spoken menace by Giancarlo Esposito, Fring is the proprietor of the fast-food restaurant Los Pollos Hermanos.

“It’s so wonderful to reunite with such a wonderful group of filmmakers,” said Esposito, during a break in filming at Albuquerque.

The role, which earned him an Emmy nomination in 2012, has been a breakthrough for the veteran actor, whose numerous credits include “The Usual Suspects,” “Do the Right Thing” and Netflix’s “The Get Down.”

‘A lot more story to tell’

Critical and fan response to “Better Call Saul” has been solidly positive. The series has scored consecutive Emmy nominations for outstanding drama series, while Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks (as ex-cop Mike Ehrmantraut) have been nominated twice for lead and supporting actor in a drama, respectively.

“We’re very proud of ‘Better Call Saul’ being its own show,” Gilligan said. “That was our intention from the beginning. Now we’re able, organically, to have more of a ‘Breaking Bad’ overlap with the addition of Gus Fring. This is not intended as a stunt; this is not to get ratings. It’s a natural, organic evolution toward these two shows coming together.”

Asked at what point “Better Call Saul” would catch up to “Breaking Bad,” the creators exchanged looks.

“It seems to me that we have a lot more story to tell,” Gilligan said. “ ‘Breaking Bad’ felt finite to me — I was surprised we could get to 63 episodes. But I feel we could get to the same number of episodes with ‘Better Call Saul.’ ”

Better Call Saul When: 9 p.m. Mondays. Where: AMC.

There’s also the potential sequel to “Breaking Bad” that has been teased at the beginning of each season of “Better Call Saul,” showing Goodman with yet another new identity — Gene, who works at the Cinnabon at an Omaha mall.

That possibility brightened Odenkirk’s outlook about the shift from McGill to Goodman. He’d really like to close out the character’s journey with Gene.

“I’m really hoping for a post-quel, where we see Gene get his [act] together and come out of hiding,” Odenkirk said with a grin as he stood up to continue filming. “That would be a great show.”