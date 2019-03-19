Bob Newhart and Seth Meyers are among the marquee names that have signed on for this summer's inaugural Minneapolis Comedy Festival.

Other big names that will perform in venues across downtown Minneapolis during the last week of June include George Lopez, John Crist, Cedric The Entertainer, DL Hughley and Rhett & Link.

The event is being put together by Outback Presents, which has done a similar festival in Nashville.

"We're proud of what we've built in Nashville and are thrilled to bring a successful and proven format to Minneapolis," said Andrew Farwell, director of live entertainment at Outback Presents.

Tickets for select shows are already on sale at mplscomedyfest.com with more options available starting Friday. More acts are expected to be announced later.