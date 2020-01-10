The Twins announced a handful of changes to manager Rocco Baldelli’s major-league staff.

Most notably, Bob McClure, who pitched in the major leagues for seven teams from 1975-93, was named bullpen coach, replacing Jeremy Hefner, who was hired as the Mets’ pitching coach in December. McClure, 67, has served as a senior pitching advisor for the Twins during spring training over the past three seasons. He’s also a former pitching coach for the Royals and Phillies.

Nate Dammann, who handled video replays for Baldelli last season, has been given a new title: Quality-control coach. Dammann, a bullpen catcher for more than a decade, will remain the team’s video monitor in the clubhouse during games.

Baldelli also removed “assistant” from Rudy Hernandez’s title as hitting coach; he and newcomer Edgar Varela, hired after James Rowson accepted a job with the Marlins, will both hold that title.