The Dolphins were trailing the Vikings 14-9 in the closing minutes at Met Stadium in Week 3 when Minnesota's most beloved benchwarmer was flagged for a penalty that would secure Miami's place in NFL history as the only team to go undefeated and untied.

Four plays after tackle "Benchwarmer" Bob Lurtsema was flagged for roughing quarterback Bob Griese, the Dolphins scored a touchdown to take their first lead with 1:28 left.

"[Coach] Bud Grant said, 'Don't change a thing. You did nothing wrong,'" Lurtsema said. "I thought we won the game. I turned around and saw that the pass was incomplete. I looked down and saw the flag and thought they held me. Griese faked the whole thing."

Years later, Lurtsema was at Mike Ditka's charity golf outing. Members of the '72 Dolphins were there signing a football.

"[Nick] Buoniconti gets up," Lurtsema said. "And he says, 'We'd like to have Bob Lurtsema sign this ball because he did more to help us go undefeated than any other player.'"

Mark Craig