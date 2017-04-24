A man who had been missing since his pleasure boat took on water early Sunday on the St. Croix River has been accounted for and is doing well, authorities said Monday.

The mishap occurred about 2:50 a.m. Sunday on the St. Croix near Bayport, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

At the outset, a 35-year-old woman on the partly submerged boat made it the short distance to shore unscathed, but the 36-year-old man with her was nowhere to be found.

However, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement issued about 8 a.m. Monday, "The missing boater has been found, and he did survive the accident."

Chief Sheriff's Deputy Dan Starry said his office was "contacted by [the man's] attorney today. He is fine, and we don't have to look for him anymore in the river."

Starry said the identities of the man and woman, both from Minneapolis, would be released later Monday.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to explain the circumstances surrounding the time authorities were looking for the boater.

In the meantime, work continued late Monday morning to get the swamped boat out of the water, Starry said.