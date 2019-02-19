OSHKOSH, Wis. — A Neenah man has been charged in connection with a boating crash that took the lives of two sisters on Lake Winnebago.
Forty-four-year-old Brian Sullivan is facing two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. The boat he was driving collided with another last summer throwing 20-year-old Cassandra Laabs and her 26-year-old sister Lauren overboard. The women drowned as a result of the Aug. 18 crash.
The sisters' boat was driven by their father, Kim Laabs. Both boat operators blamed the other for the crash. WLUK-TV reports Winnebago County prosecutors say Laabs will not face charges.
Sullivan's initial court appearance is scheduled April 1. Court records do not list an attorney for Sullivan.
