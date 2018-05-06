NEWINGTON, N.H. — A boat crash in New Hampshire has left two people dead and two others injured.
State Police Marine Patrol says the accident happened Saturday night on the Piscataqua River when a 59-year-old man operating a 24-foot Boston Whaler struck a buoy, throwing a female passenger into the water. She was found unconscious in the river and later died, as did another female passenger. The operator and another male passenger were hospitalized.
Several agencies from Maine and New Hampshire responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.
Authorities are withholding the names of those involved pending notification of next of kin.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Families hoping for justice in suit over 1968 mine disaster
Nearly half a century after an explosion tore through the Farmington No. 9 mine in West Virginia, the families of the 78 men who died there are still looking for justice.
Business
Lobster prices high, but dropping as summer approaches
Lobster prices are high in the U.S. right now, but members of the industry expect them to come down soon as the summer haul gets going.
National
LA mayor, eyes on White House, hawks how his city and Iowa are alike
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Democratic leader of a city with 75 miles of coastline, immigrants from around the world and the Kardashians, is considering running for president in 2020. But first he would have to make it through Iowa. On a recent visit, he did his best to connect, playing up everything his city shares with the rural, overwhelmingly white voters. It was no easy task.
Business
Boat crashes into buoy on river, killing 2 passengers
A boat crash in New Hampshire has left two people dead and two others injured.
Business
It's not just you – robocalls are becoming more frequent
It’s not just you. Those pesky robocalls — at best annoying disturbances and at worst costly financial scams — are getting worse. In an age…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.