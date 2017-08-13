A power boat crashed over the weekend along the Mississippi River separating southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, leaving one person dead and another missing, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 6:15 p.m. Saturday and involved a boat with seven people aboard, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota.

Five people were injured and hospitalized, one person died and another remains missing, the Sheriff's Office added.

The crash occurred across from the Wildcat Park and Marina, just south of Brownsville, Minn., and on the Wisconsin side of the river.

Jim Mauer told WXOW-TV in La Crosse, Wis., that he saw the boat collide with a concrete pylon marking the river channel. Mauer said he jumped in a nearby boat and pulled three injuried people from the water.

Houston County personnel were assisting in the search for the missing boater, which ended shortly after darkness set in.

Authorities have yet to reveal any of the circumstances surrounding the crash or the identities of the people on the boat.

"Please keep your thoughts and prayers with the families of these victims," Sheriff Mark Inglett.