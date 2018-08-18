LAKEVILLE, Conn. — An elite Connecticut boarding school has found that seven former faculty members sexually abused students primarily during the 1970s and 1980s.

The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville said in a report posted on its website late Friday that independent investigators found 16 students were subjected to unwanted contact from male faculty, including intercourse.

It also documents instances when former administrators failed to intervene when made aware of the sexual misconduct, which happened between 1969 and 1992.

School officials said in a letter they've notified law enforcement and other authorities about the report's findings. They are apologizing to the abuse survivors.

They've also stripped titles and recognitions bestowed on staffers and others identified in the report. And a Board of Trustee member who was a former headmaster has resigned.