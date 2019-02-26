Rail giant BNSF Railway Co. plans to spend about $95 million to improve its freight network in Minnesota this year.

Most of the money will be spent on replacing and upgrading rail, rail ties and ballast (the rocks that support the track bed) on BNSF’s 1,500 miles of track throughout the state, BNSF said in a news release Tuesday. Since 2014, BNSF said it has spent about $840 million to expand and maintain its network in Minnesota.

The work is part of the company’s $3.6 billion capital improvement program nationwide.

In addition to agricultural products, including corn, wheat and soybeans, BNSF also transports large quantities of timber, paper products and taconite from Minnesota to other markets, said Chad Sundem, general manager of operations for the company’s Twin Cities division, in a statement.