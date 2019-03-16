Colorado has joined a list of states that plan to allocate their electoral votes to whichever candidate wins the nationwide popular vote.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law Friday, uniting Colorado with 11 other states and the District of Columbia in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, whose members pledge to use their electoral votes on whichever candidate wins the national popular vote.

The bill will only take effect, however, if the law is passed by states representing at least 270 electoral college votes, which is the amount needed to win the presidency. With the addition of Colorado, that number now sits at 181. Other states to enact the legislation include Rhode Island, Vermont, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Washington, New Jersey, New York, Illinois, California and D.C.

Because GOP-controlled legislatures haven’t embraced the effort, changing the Electoral College delegate procedures in enough states to reach the 270 combined electoral votes needed to become president could be difficult, said Reed Hundt, chairman of Making Every Vote Count. The remaining states where the initiative may pass are smaller and left-leaning, he said.

Under the Constitution, states have the power to determine how they award their electoral votes in national elections. Most states have winner-take-all laws. Two states, Maine and Nebraska, split their electoral votes to reflect the proportion of popular votes in their states.

Because many states are dominated either by the Democratic or Republican Party, the winner of a presidential election is a foregone conclusion in those states. A handful of “battleground” states are where candidates often focus their attention.

Five of the nation’s 45 presidents have taken office without winning the national popular vote, including Donald Trump in 2016. Due to changes in state demographics, elections are now fought in a tiny number of swing states, Hundt said.

“This is a new American demographic, which shows that the electoral system of the 18th century doesn’t work anymore,” he said. “No one at the time the Constitution was written thought that 80 percent of the population would be irrelevant.”