Blue Line trains have resumed service between 38th Street and downtown Minneapolis after service was disrupted for about two and a half hours when a train derailed Friday morning.

Service resumed about 7:40 a.m., said spokesman Howie Padilla.

A southbound Blue Line train derailed during the start of the Friday morning commute near the Franklin Avenue station, according to a rider who was on the train

A Metro Transit spokesman confirmed that a center car of the southbound train went off the tracks about 5 a.m. just across from Whiskey Junction.

"It was a minor derailment," said spokesman Howie Padilla.

No injuries were reported.

Brian Smoliak, who was heading to the airport when the mishap occurred, said the train had passed over a switch and he felt a big jolt and felt the rail car jump. Metro Transit employees were searching below the stalled train, he said.

"A guy was telling us to get off the train" and that a rear wheel was off the tracks, Smoliak said

Passengers on the train walked a short distance to the Franklin Avenue Station and boarded a another train that continued south on the northbound tracks, Smoliak said.

Replacement buses ran between 38th Street and U.S. Bank Stadium stations during the disruption.