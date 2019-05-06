Minnesota Twins (20-12, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-19, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (4-0, 3.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (4-4, 2.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hits the road to begin a three game series against Toronto.

The Blue Jays are 7-8 in home games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Freddy Galvis leads the team with a mark of .277.

The Twins are 9-7 in road games. Minnesota ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .256 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the club with an average of .313. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 33 hits and is batting .256. Eric Sogard is 12-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Polanco leads the Twins with 36 hits and is batting .313. Nelson Cruz is 11-for-37 with four doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (hamstring).