Children’s Minnesota and the state’s largest health plan have come to terms on a new contract agreement that restores in-network access to the state’s largest pediatric hospital for people covered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

The old contract between Blue Cross and Children’s terminated Wednesday after months of negotiation and a bitter public dispute.

Blue Cross accused Children’s of being an unreasonably expensive health care provider. The hospital alleged the health insurer’s proposed payment rates threatened the viability of Children’s.

All of that was in the past the parties said during a news conference Friday in Minneapolis. State Attorney General Lori Swanson helped negotiate the final agreement.

“A contract has been reached between the two parties,” Swanson said.

