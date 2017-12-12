Blue Line and Green Line trains are not running in downtown Minneapolis between U.S Bank Stadium Station and Target Field due to a mechanical issue, Metro Transit said.
The problem is due to a switch issue at Target Field Station, said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.
Trains were halted around 10:45 a.m. Replacements buses were being dispatched to fill in while train service is down.
It was not immediately clear how long it would take to restore service.
Due to a mechanical issue, Blue & Green Line trains are currently not operating in downtown Minneapolis between Target Field & U.S. Bank Stadium Stations. Replacement bus service will be available shortly: https://t.co/dp3mfDA7IG— Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) December 12, 2017
