DURHAM, N.C. — Jibri Blount had 28 points and 18 rebounds as NC Central stretched its home win streak to nine games, getting past Maryland Eastern Shore 74-55 on Saturday.
Nicolas Fennell had 16 points for NC Central (13-13, 9-3 Mid-Eastern Conference). Deven Palmer added seven rebounds. Jordan Perkins had seven assists.
Ahmad Frost had 12 points for the Hawks (5-22, 4-8). Kevon Voyles added 11 points. AJ Cheeseman had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. NC Central defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 69-64 on Jan. 13. NC Central faces Howard at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore takes on NC A&T on the road on Monday.
